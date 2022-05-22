Buy ITC; target of Rs 325: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on ITC

For Q4FY22, Total revenue grew by 15.3% YoY to INR 1,77,540 Mn. FY22 revenue stood at INR 6,52,050, growth of 22.7% YoY. EBITDA grew by 15% YoY to INR 55,994 Mn for the quarter and EBITDA margin decreased by 8 bps YoY (+106 bps QoQ) to 31.5%. For FY22, EBITDA was 2,06,584 and EBITDA margins were 31.7%. For Q4FY22, PAT grew by 11.7% YoY (3.4% QoQ) to INR 41,957 Mn, PAT margin contracted by 75 bps YoY and grew by 154 bps QoQ to 23.6%. For FY22 PAT stood at INR 1,52,427 (+15.8% YoY). PAT margin was at 23.4% (-138 bps YoY) for FY22. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of INR 6.25 per ordinary share.



Outlook

We value ITC shares using SOTP (Sum of the parts) approach implying 12.2x EV/EBITDA (previously 11.2x) on FY24E EBITDA of Cigarette business; 19.4x EV/EBITDA (previously 19.4x) on FY24E EBITDA of Hotel business; an average 6.3x EV/EBITDA (previously 6.3x) on FY24E EBITDA of Agri business; 5.6x EV/EBITDA (previously 5.6x) on FY24E EBITDA of Paper business and 7.4x EV/Revenue (previously 10.3x) on FY24E Revenue of FMCG business – we increase our target price to INR 325 per share (previously INR 310); an upside of 18.0% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on ITC Ltd shares.

