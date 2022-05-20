Buy ITC: target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on ITC

ITC posted a resilient performance in Q4FY2022 with gross revenues growing by growing by 16% (net revenues grew by 16.8%) largely led by strong double-digit growth across categories. OPM sustained at 33.6% on y-o-y basis despite high raw material inflation. Cigarette business sales volumes grew by ~9%; non-cigarette FMCG business grew by 12% and Agri business registered strong growth of 30% in Q4. Cigarette sales volumes are set to improve further as government has not hiked taxes on cigarettes for second consecutive year. Non-cigarette FMCG biz would grow in high single digit to low double digit while paperboard, paper & packaging business would clock strong double-digit growth in the near term.



Outlook

ITC paid a dividend of Rs. 11.5 per share for FY2022 (dividend yield of 4.3%). The stock is currently trading at 18.0x/16.3x its FY2023/24E EPS. We maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 320.

