App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 320: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on ITC


ITC’s Q1FY20 results were broadly in line with our estimates. The cigarette business posted +3% YoY volume growth, below our estimate of 5%. However, increase in margins in the cigarette business was encouraging. Despite sluggish demand in Q1, ITC’s FMCG business reported a 6.6% increase in topline and 80bps expansion in margin. We have maintained our FY20E and FY21E EPS estimates at ` 11.4 and ` 12.2, respectively. In our view, the stock is trading at a steep discount to peers and is an attractive stock.


Outlook


We value the stock at 26x PE, with a TP of ` 320. Maintain Buy. In volatile market conditions, we believe that there may be some pressure on ITC. Nevertheless, in the long run we maintain a positive view.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #ITC #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.