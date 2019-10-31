Buy ITC; target of Rs 297: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 297 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.
Cigarette sales volumes grew by 3%; largely in line with Q1. OPM expanded 112 bps to 38.4%, driven by 96 bps rise in cigarette business EBIT margins and a 55% growth in non-cigarette FMCG business EBIDTA. Overall, Q2 was steady, with revenues growing by 5.3% and operating profit rising by 8.5% amid muted demand.
Outlook
The stock trades at a discounted valuation of 18.1x and we maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 297.
