Buy ITC; target of Rs 285: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on ITC

ITC Limited (ITC) total income in 4QFY21 stood at Rs. 143,422.7 million, grew by 21.7% from Rs. 117,821.6 million in 4QFY21. Revenue increase was mainly due to strong sequential recovery across all operating segments. As per management rural markets continued to grow ahead of urban/metro. Even as we are facing the second Covid wave, the company believes there are no material supply chain constraints as it has learned to deal with the situation.

Outlook

As economic activities pick up pace, we expect growth prospects to improve across all of ITC’s verticals in the months ahead. However, pace of pickup in volumes and demand remains crucial. Keeping an optimistic outlook on the company’s performance, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 285 based on SOTP valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More