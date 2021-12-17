Buy ITC; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on ITC

ITC in its analyst meet highlighted its growth initiatives across divisions and is hopeful of delivering double-digit growth ahead. The company does not expect a major change in cigarette taxation and continues to target long-term improvement in FMCG margins, though it could be challenging in the near term due to high inflationary pressures.



Outlook

Management seems open to acquisitions in FMCG/IT and exploring unlocking potential at an opportune time, which could be a positive catalyst. Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs270.

