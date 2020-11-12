Buy ITC; target of Rs 254: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC

ITC’s FMCG business reported 18.4% comparable sales growth and 9.7% EBIDTA margins even as 11.5% cigarette volume decline was disappointing. Overall business recovery has set in across segments, although cigarettes, Hotels and Leaf tobacco will have a delayed recovery. We believe strong sales momentum in Foods, Hygiene and success in the frozen snacks and Vegetables is a long term positive given that ITC’s margins have started reflecting impact of cost control and scale. We believe ITC would be one of the key beneficiary of an uptick in consumer demand given the depth and width of its portfolio, fast paced launches and innovations. We believe sustained double digit EBIDTA margins in FMCG business by FY22/23 and relative stable cigarette tax regime can re-rate the stock.

Outlook

ITC trades at 13.3x FY23 EPS, ~65% discount to our coverage universe with 5% dividend yield and 6.7% PBT CAGR over FY20-23. Maintain BUY with SOTP based target price of Rs254 (valuing cigarette business at 15xFY23 EPS, 59% of value).

