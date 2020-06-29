App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 06:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 251: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 251 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITC


ITC’s 4Q20 cigarette volume decline of 11% disappointed whereas 160bps margin expansion for FY20 in FMCG business was a big positive. Although 1Q is likely to show significant pressure due to washout in April across Cigarettes and Hotels business, expect high teens growth in FMCG due to strong traction in Biscuits, Atta, Noodles and personal hygiene products. We believe cigarette business has picked up well and might achieve exit volumes equal to pre Covid levels, despite 9% price increase in Feb. We expect tepid recovery in Hotels business for next couple of quarters with losses in 1H due to low occupancy and higher fixed cost business.



Outlook


We believe ITC would be one of the key beneficiary of an uptick in FMCG demand and is inching towards double digit EBIDTA margins over next 2-3 years. ITC trades at 14.4xFY22 EPS, ~60% discount to our coverage universe with 5% dividend yield (80% payout) and 8.9% PBT CAGR over FY20-22. Maintain BUY with target price of Rs251 on SOTP (valuing cigarette business at 15xFY22 EPS).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 06:48 am

tags #Buy #ITC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

