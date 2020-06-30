App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ITC


ITC’s cigarette sales volumes declined by 10-11% in Q4FY2020 affected by lockdown (cigarette business revenues slumped 6.5%); sales volumes stood almost flat in January-February. Non-cigarette FMCG business revenue declined marginally by ~3%; business growth in January-February stood at 5-6%. Business revenue grew by ~5% on a comparable basis (excluding hived-off retail business) and EBIDTA margin improved by 160 bps. Cigarette business is operating at a 100% capacity utilisation; non-cigarette FMCG categories such as biscuits, Atta, Noodles, hygiene products and frozen snacks are gaining good traction and growing in strong double digits. Hotels business will underperform in FY2021. Under the new dividend policy, the company declared dividend of Rs10.15 per share for FY2020.



Outlook


Discounted valuations of 15.1x and dividend yield of 5.2% makes it a good bet in FMCG space; we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 240.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #ITC #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.