Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 236 HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

HDFC Securities research report on ITC


ITC delivered a mixed bag result in a challenging environment. Most OOH consumption categories were impacted in 2Q, and the cigarettes category was not left out. Cigarette net revenue/vol/EBIT clocked -14/-12/-16% growth as compared to our expectation of -8/-10/-8% YoY. FMCG revenue growth was at 15% (HSIE 12.5%), better than Nestle/Britannia (10/11% YoY). EBIT/EBITDA margin was at 6.7/9.7% (HSIE 3.6/7%). Localised lockdowns impacted the recovery in August to mid-Sep for cigarettes, which was witnessed in JuneJuly. Key markets like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu were weak with COVID impact. Cigarette mix was also unfavourable and impacted margin. Volume recovery at the end of the quarter is a positive sign. FMCG continues to shine, and ITC is capitalising the high demand for health, hygiene and packaged food products.


Outlook


We cut our EPS estimate for FY21 by 3% while maintaining it for FY22/FY23. We value ITC on SoTP and maintain target price at Rs 236 (implied P/E of 18x P/E Sep-22E EPS). Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ITC #Recommendations

