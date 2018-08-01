App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC Ltd ; target of Rs 330: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on ITC Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

ITC's EBITDA/ PAT growth was reasonably healthy at +19.2%/+18.2% YoY, well ahead of our and consensus estimates with significant improvement in performance in cigarettes/ other segments in the aggregate. Strong performance was exhibited by Cigarettes, Agri-business and Paper board.


Outlook


We remain positive on ITC as the current valuations factor less than super-normal growth over FY18 to FY20E. We retain BUY on ITC with an unchanged price target of Rs 330 at 29x FY20E PER.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #ITC Ltd #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

