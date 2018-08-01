Buy ITC Ltd ; target of Rs 330: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

ITC's EBITDA/ PAT growth was reasonably healthy at +19.2%/+18.2% YoY, well ahead of our and consensus estimates with significant improvement in performance in cigarettes/ other segments in the aggregate. Strong performance was exhibited by Cigarettes, Agri-business and Paper board.

Outlook

We remain positive on ITC as the current valuations factor less than super-normal growth over FY18 to FY20E. We retain BUY on ITC with an unchanged price target of Rs 330 at 29x FY20E PER.

