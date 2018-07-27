Buy ITC above Rs 291 with target Rs 330: Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

ITC has been in a long consolidation for several weeks; however, this week, the stock opened higher with a gap and broke the upper band of the trend line.

Due to overall consolidation, the weekly chart resembles a formation of Ascending Triangle pattern. The weekly RSI (14) entered well inside the 60 levels.

Hence, we recommend traders to buy this stock above Rs 291 with a price target of Rs 330 and stop loss placed below Rs 274.

