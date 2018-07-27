App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC above Rs 291 with target Rs 330: Aditya Agarwal

We recommend traders to buy this stock above Rs 291 with a price target of Rs 330 and stop loss placed below Rs 274.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

ITC has been in a long consolidation for several weeks; however, this week, the stock opened higher with a gap and broke the upper band of the trend line.

Due to overall consolidation, the weekly chart resembles a formation of Ascending Triangle pattern. The weekly RSI (14) entered well inside the 60 levels.

Hence, we recommend traders to buy this stock above Rs 291 with a price target of Rs 330 and stop loss placed below Rs 274.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:29 pm

