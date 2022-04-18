English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Iris Clothings; target of Rs 303: Profitmart Securities

    Profitmart Securities is bullish on Iris Clothings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated April 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 18, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Profitmart Securities research report on Iris Clothings


    Founded in the year 2004, Iris Clothings Limited (ICL) is a fast-growing readymade garment company, that is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and selling garments for kids wear under its brand name DOREME in India. ICL’s product range includes affordable and good quality apparels for infants, toddlers and children in their pre-teens, serving both their indoor and outdoor requirements. ICL has 9 manufacturing facilities spread across Howrah, West Bengal with a manufacturing capacity of 9 million units per annum and has a complete in-house integrated infrastructure right from the design conceptualisation, manufacturing, branding and selling of finished goods to wholesalers.



    Outlook


    Hence, we believe that the ICL stock should be purchased at the current price, for a price target of around Rs 303 over the next 18 months.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 was quoting at Rs 0.00, down Rs 0.00, or 0.00 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 0.00 and an intraday low of Rs 0.00.


    It was trading with volumes of shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 100.00 percent or Rs 0.00 at Rs 0.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 0.00 and 52-week low Rs 0.00 on and , respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 0 percent below its 52-week high and 0 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market Cap N.A.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Iris Clothings #Profitmart Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 05:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.