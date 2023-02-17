Buy IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 990: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on IPCA Laboratories

IPCA delivered a lower-than-expected performance in 3QFY23, with an 11%/ 20% miss on EBITDA/PAT. Sales, however, came in line with estimates. High opex and a slow pick-up in API sales hurt profitability. We cut our FY23/Fy24/FY25 EPS estimates by 20%/14%/14% to factor in 1) a moderation in generics exports, 2) a gradual pick-up in API off-take and subsequent lower operating leverage, 3) an adverse impact of lower pricing for products under NLEM in domestic formulation (DF), and 4) a higher tax outgo. We continue to value IPCA at 24x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR990. IPCA continues to deliver industry-beating growth in the DF segment and expects to sustain the momentum via increased MR force and marketing activities. Exports (generics) are expected to pick up as new product registrations/launches are underway. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

