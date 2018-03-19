Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 837: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Management has invited USFDA to revisit the three facilities, which are banned to export drugs to the US since FY15. Unlike peers, IPCA completed exhaustive remediation work, including re-modelling of facilities and deployed three consultants for the same to get going. With a co-operative approach of the new commissioner and FDA’s track-record of setting up less tougher yardsticks for Oral and API plants, we expect re-approval of the facilities in FY19E.

Outlook

To reflect inherent risk of US and International tender business, we assign PER of 22x (40% discount to EPS growth in FY17-20E) on FY20E earnings and derive TP at Rs 837. We initiate coverage with ‘BUY’. Delay in attaining triggers for key events to be a major risk, while large orders from the private funds or faster FDA resolution to be catalysts for further upgrade.

