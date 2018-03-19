App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 837: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 837 in its research report dated March 09, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Management has invited USFDA to revisit the three facilities, which are banned to export drugs to the US since FY15. Unlike peers, IPCA completed exhaustive remediation work, including re-modelling of facilities and deployed three consultants for the same to get going. With a co-operative approach of the new commissioner and FDA’s track-record of setting up less tougher yardsticks for Oral and API plants, we expect re-approval of the facilities in FY19E.


Outlook


To reflect inherent risk of US and International tender business, we assign PER of 22x (40% discount to EPS growth in FY17-20E) on FY20E earnings and derive TP at Rs 837. We initiate coverage with ‘BUY’. Delay in attaining triggers for key events to be a major risk, while large orders from the private funds or faster FDA resolution to be catalysts for further upgrade.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Ipca Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

