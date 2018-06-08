App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 837: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 837 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Institutional, non-US generics warm up for better stride: With 17% YoY growth in India formulations (despite Q4 being a seasonally weak quarter for IPCA) and 44 YoY growth in institutional tender business, IPCA's revenue growth of 17% YoY along with 55% and 16% YoY growth in adj. EBITDA and PAT shows signs of improved performance and this momentum is expected to continue in FY19E-20E.

Outlook

We expect the key fundamentals to improve gradually and set-off for bigger momentum once FDA issues resolve. IPCA trades at PER of 26.8x (FY19E) and 18.8x (FY20E). We maintain 'Buy' and retain TP at Rs837.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #Ipca Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

