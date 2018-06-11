Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 720: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Ipca Laboratories

4QFY18 was operationally an in-line quarter with Revenues/EBITDA/PAT growing 17%/55%/16% YoY to INR 7,828mn/1,099mn/513mn, albeit on a low base. Gross margin improved 196bps YoY (+150bps QoQ) to 67.3% (JMFe 65.6%). EBITDA margin improved 346bps YoY (-472bps QoQ) to 14.0% (JMFe 14.6%) aided by staff cost controls. However, higher taxes (28% vs. JMFe 17%) and FX losses resulted in a PAT being 16% below our estimates.

Outlook

While the topline growth driven operating leverage gains have been broadly captured the revival the US generics business and visibility on regulatory milestones (All facilities now ready for inspection ) could drive further upside. We broadly retain our FY19/20 EPS estimates and a Mar’19 TP of INR 720. Maintain BUY.

