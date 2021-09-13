Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2850: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories

IPCA laboratories (IPCA) domestic formulations business is on a strong footing and is expected to be a key growth driver with a likely double digit growth for FY22. IPCA’s presence in the fast growing therapies coupled with positive rub off effect of a strong IPM growth could be the key drivers for domestic formulations business. For the API segment, completion of Dewas greenfield (expected to add 25% of capacities) by FY2023 and a strong demand outlook would be the key drivers. At CMP the stock trades at 27.2x /24.1x its FY22E and FY23E EPS. Strong earnings prospects, a sturdy balance sheet, and healthy return ratios augur well for IPCA.

Outlook

We maintain Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs 2850.

