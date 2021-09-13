MARKET NEWS

Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated September 09, 2021.

September 13, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories


IPCA laboratories (IPCA) domestic formulations business is on a strong footing and is expected to be a key growth driver with a likely double digit growth for FY22. IPCA’s presence in the fast growing therapies coupled with positive rub off effect of a strong IPM growth could be the key drivers for domestic formulations business. For the API segment, completion of Dewas greenfield (expected to add 25% of capacities) by FY2023 and a strong demand outlook would be the key drivers. At CMP the stock trades at 27.2x /24.1x its FY22E and FY23E EPS. Strong earnings prospects, a sturdy balance sheet, and healthy return ratios augur well for IPCA.


Outlook


We maintain Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs 2850.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 13, 2021 02:48 pm

