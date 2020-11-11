PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ipca-laboratories-target-of-rs-2560-sharekhan-6098621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2560: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2560 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Ipca Laboratories


Ipca Laboratories Limited (Ipca) clocked strong numbers in Q2FY21 with sales growing 6% y-o-y to Rs 1,361 crore while PAT was up by 38.3% y-o-y to Rs. 267 crore. API segment has immense growth opportunities ahead, as company sees strong demand traction in this segment and is implementing de-bottlenecking to ease out capacity constraints. Formulations segment’s revenues also expected to improve backed by a pick-up in domestic as well as exports markets. Strong earnings prospects, sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios bode well.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs 2,560.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.