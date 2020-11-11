Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2560: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories Limited (Ipca) clocked strong numbers in Q2FY21 with sales growing 6% y-o-y to Rs 1,361 crore while PAT was up by 38.3% y-o-y to Rs. 267 crore. API segment has immense growth opportunities ahead, as company sees strong demand traction in this segment and is implementing de-bottlenecking to ease out capacity constraints. Formulations segment’s revenues also expected to improve backed by a pick-up in domestic as well as exports markets. Strong earnings prospects, sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios bode well.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs 2,560.

