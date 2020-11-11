Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2560: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ipca Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2560 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on Ipca Laboratories
Ipca Laboratories Limited (Ipca) clocked strong numbers in Q2FY21 with sales growing 6% y-o-y to Rs 1,361 crore while PAT was up by 38.3% y-o-y to Rs. 267 crore. API segment has immense growth opportunities ahead, as company sees strong demand traction in this segment and is implementing de-bottlenecking to ease out capacity constraints. Formulations segment’s revenues also expected to improve backed by a pick-up in domestic as well as exports markets. Strong earnings prospects, sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios bode well.
Outlook
We retain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs 2,560.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.