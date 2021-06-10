Buy Ipca Laboratories: target of Rs 2560: Sharekhan

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories

Ipca reported strong numbers for Q4FY21, though earnings missed estimates. The Formulations segment could be the key growth driver for IPCA labs, driven by a strong double digit growth of 15-18% in domestic formulations. Over the long term, strong demand and easing of capacity constraints with commissioning of the Dewas plant and additional capacities coming onstream at Ratlam in FY22 would drive the API segment’s growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,560.

