Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 2450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated November 17, 2021.

November 17, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories


IPCA Lab’s (IPCA) Q2 performance was weak and should recover from Q4FY22/Q1FY23. Domestic business (45% of total sales) continues to remain on strong footing and should continue to outperform IPM. Strong API capabilities and diversified model benefit IPCA in the current environment.



Outlook


We recommend ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 2,450 based on 25x sept 2023E earnings. Any weakness in stock should be used as buying opportunity.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 17, 2021 01:01 pm

