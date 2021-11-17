Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 2450: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories

IPCA Lab’s (IPCA) Q2 performance was weak and should recover from Q4FY22/Q1FY23. Domestic business (45% of total sales) continues to remain on strong footing and should continue to outperform IPM. Strong API capabilities and diversified model benefit IPCA in the current environment.



Outlook

We recommend ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 2,450 based on 25x sept 2023E earnings. Any weakness in stock should be used as buying opportunity.

