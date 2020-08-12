172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ipca-laboratories-target-of-rs-2400-icici-direct-5688191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 2400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Revenues grew 42.3% YoY to Rs 1534.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1287.8 crore) due to one-time opportunity of ~Rs 259 crore for HCQS/chloroquine supplies in both API & formulation segments. Export formulations grew 89.4% YoY to Rs 463.6 crore and API segment grew 72.0% YoY to Rs 513.3 crore. Domestic revenues grew 8.1% YoY to Rs 489.4 crore. EBITDA margins improved to 38.3% vs. 18.3% in Q1FY20 (I-direct estimate: 20.0%) due to lower operational expenditure. EBITDA grew 198.4% YoY to Rs 588.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 257.6 crore). PAT grew 244% YoY to Rs 445.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 180 crore) mainly due to a strong operational performance and lower tax rate (18.3% against 22.4% in Q1FY20).



Outlook


Ipca will continue to remain a compelling bet on the back of well-rounded growth prospects for FY20–22E- sales, EBITDA, PAT CAGR of 14%, 29%, 39%, respectively. We arrive at our target price of Rs 2400 (26x FY22E EPS of Rs 92.3).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.