you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 1782: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on IPCA Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1782 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on IPCA Laboratories


Deferred shipments due to Covid-19 led to a 7% miss in revenues and 15% in operating profits. Shipments should normalize in Q1. Due to negative operating leverage, margins were 200bps below estimates even as gross margins improved. India growth was robust at 21% yoy, and IQVIA data shows Ipca is witnessing positive growth in April/May as well, compared to a low double-digit decline for the industry. Q1 will also benefit from higher HCQS sales (~Rs420mn additional sales to the govt). 14-17% revenue growth guidance is better than expected and underpins management's confidence in growth recovery. Ipca also guided for ~150bps margin expansion (assuming Rs/$ is constant at Rs75) led by higher utilization of a few facilities.



Outlook


We have consistently highlighted the strong operating leverage in Ipca's business model and strong FY21 guidance, despite a weak macro, reinforce our view. We raise FY21/22E EPS by 7%/5% and retain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs1,782. Maintain OW in EAP.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations

