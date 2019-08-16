App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1195: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1195 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ipca Laboratories


Q1FY20 revenues grew 18.4% YoY to Rs 1011 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1013 crore) due to 37% YoY growth in APIs to Rs 298.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 247.4 crore). Domestic revenues grew 12.9% YoY to Rs 452.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 449.1 crore). Export formulations grew 9.3% to Rs 244.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 302 crore). EBITDA margins improved 594 bps YoY to 19.3% (I-direct estimate: 22.5%) due to operational leverage. EBITDA grew 71.1% YoY to Rs 195 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 228 crore). Net profit grew 101.5% to Rs 132.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 154 crore).


Outlook


The company will continue to remain a compelling bet on the back of well-rounded growth prospects for FY19–21E- sales, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 14%, 23% and 31%, respectively. We arrive at our target price of Rs 1195 (20x FY21E EPS of Rs 59.7).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.