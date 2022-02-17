Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1190: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ipca Laboratories

IPCA’s 3QFY22 earnings was lower than our estimate. The reduced business in Sartans and muted business in the UK outweighed the robust performance in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment. We cut our EPS estimate by 11%/10%/10% for FY22E/FY23E/FY24E to factor in: a) a gradual recovery in Losartan offtake, b) delay in product approvals in the UK market, c) higher raw material cost, and d) increased logistics cost.

Outlook

We value IPCA at 24x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,190. We maintain our Buy rating. IPCA continues to outperform the DF segment on the back of steady market share gain in key therapies. It intends to strengthen its MR force to sustain the growth momentum. The company is on track to build its API facility in Dewas to enhance its manufacturing capacity.

More Info on Trent

At 13:57 hrs Ipca Laboratories was quoting at Rs 962.85, down Rs 17.45, or 1.78 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 999.00 and an intraday low of Rs 956.20.

It was trading with volumes of 86,959 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 30,872 shares, an increase of 181.67 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.90 percent or Rs 8.90 at Rs 980.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,383.55 and 52-week low Rs 893.03 on 15 September, 2021 and 23 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.41 percent below its 52-week high and 7.82 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 24,427.91 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More