    Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1190: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ipca Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1190 in its research report dated February 15, 2022.

    February 17, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ipca Laboratories


    IPCA’s 3QFY22 earnings was lower than our estimate. The reduced business in Sartans and muted business in the UK outweighed the robust performance in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment. We cut our EPS estimate by 11%/10%/10% for FY22E/FY23E/FY24E to factor in: a) a gradual recovery in Losartan offtake, b) delay in product approvals in the UK market, c) higher raw material cost, and d) increased logistics cost.



    Outlook


    We value IPCA at 24x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,190. We maintain our Buy rating. IPCA continues to outperform the DF segment on the back of steady market share gain in key therapies. It intends to strengthen its MR force to sustain the growth momentum. The company is on track to build its API facility in Dewas to enhance its manufacturing capacity.
    At 13:57 hrs Ipca Laboratories was quoting at Rs 962.85, down Rs 17.45, or 1.78 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 999.00 and an intraday low of Rs 956.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 86,959 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 30,872 shares, an increase of 181.67 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.90 percent or Rs 8.90 at Rs 980.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,383.55 and 52-week low Rs 893.03 on 15 September, 2021 and 23 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 30.41 percent below its 52-week high and 7.82 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 24,427.91 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 17, 2022 02:53 pm

