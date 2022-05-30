English
    Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1085: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories


    IPCA Lab’s (IPCA) Q4 performance was impacted by weak exports, however API, UK and branded generics issues should normalize from H2FY23, in our view. Domestic business (45% of total sales) remained strong and it will continue to outperform IPM. Strong API capabilities and diversified model have benefited IPCA in the current environment. Our FY23E and FY24E EBIDTA stands reduced by 3% yet PAT cut is higher by 7-10%, as management indicated 25% tax rate vs 22-23% earlier.



    Outlook


    We recommend ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs 1,085 based on 23x FY24E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Ipca Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:32 pm
