    Buy IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IPCA Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated December 28, 2022.

    December 29, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IPCA Laboratories


    We met with the management of IPCA recently to understand its business outlook. Domestic formulation (DF) is the key driver of its sales growth, fueled by market outperformance in pain/dermatology/urology and supported by higher MR base. Notwithstanding the near-term hiccups in API segment, IPCA is building levers to almost double its API exports by FY27E. The exports (branded/generics) formulation sales is likely to revive from FY24. We have reduced our earnings estimate for FY23/FY24 by 4%/3% to factor in increased opex on the back of promotional activities and logistics cost. After two years of earnings decline, we expect IPCA to clock 33% earnings CAGR over FY23-25.


    Outlook


    We continue to value the stock at 24x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,000. Maintain BUY.


    first published: Dec 29, 2022 05:58 pm