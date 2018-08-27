App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IOL Chemicals; target of Rs 250: Equity99

Equity99 is bullish on IOL Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated August 23, 2018.

Equity99's report on IOL Chemicals


On 16th April 2018 we had initiated coverage on IOLCP at Rs.95 with target price of Rs. 175. Company’s strong performance sustains in Q1FY19, so we are maintaining our buy call with revised price target of Rs. 250. Revenues grew 68% YoY to Rs.362 crore mainly due to higher demand of its flagship product Ibuprofen. EBITDA margin remains in double digit at 11.99%. EBITDA grew by 57% YoY to Rs.43.43 crore. Exports increased by 88% to Rs.147 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 383.55% to Rs.14.41 crore from Rs.2.98 crore, which is above our expectation.


Outlook


We are maintaining our Buy recommendation with a revised price target of Rs.250 (valuing at 20x its FY19E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Buy #Equity99 #IOL Chemicals #Recommendations

