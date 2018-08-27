Buy IOL Chemicals; target of Rs 250: Equity99

Equity99's report on IOL Chemicals

On 16th April 2018 we had initiated coverage on IOLCP at Rs.95 with target price of Rs. 175. Company’s strong performance sustains in Q1FY19, so we are maintaining our buy call with revised price target of Rs. 250. Revenues grew 68% YoY to Rs.362 crore mainly due to higher demand of its flagship product Ibuprofen. EBITDA margin remains in double digit at 11.99%. EBITDA grew by 57% YoY to Rs.43.43 crore. Exports increased by 88% to Rs.147 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 383.55% to Rs.14.41 crore from Rs.2.98 crore, which is above our expectation.

Outlook

We are maintaining our Buy recommendation with a revised price target of Rs.250 (valuing at 20x its FY19E EPS).

