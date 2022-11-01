English
    Buy IOCL; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IOCL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated October 30, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL


    IOCL reported an EBITDA of INR19.6b (-82% YoY) ahead of our estimate of an operating loss of INR90b. The beat in EBITDA was fueled by strong reported GRM at USD19.2/ bbl (v/s our estimate of USD8.9/ bbl and USD31.8/bbl in 1QFY23). In the refining segment, throughput came in at 16.1mmt (+5% YoY), broadly in line with our estimate (of 17mmt). In the marketing segment, domestic sales volumes stood at 19.9mmt (in line with our estimate of 19.1mmt; v/s 21.3mmt/17.1mmt in 1QFY23/2QFY22). However, OMCs are estimated to have generated losses of INR1.2/INR12.4 per liter on petrol/diesel, respectively, in 2QFY23.


    Outlook


    IOCL is likely to benefit the most among its peers from an uptick in refining margin, further supported by robust petchem margin. We value the stock at 0.9x FY24E P/BV to arrive at our target price of INR95. Maintain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:06 pm
