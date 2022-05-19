Buy IOCL; target of Rs 164: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL

IOCL's reported 4QFY22 numbers were below our estimates, with GRM at USD18.5/bbl and marketing margin at INR2.3/liter. Refinery throughput was in line, while marketing sales volumes were above our estimate. Singapore GRM has been at a record high of USD22.6/bbl in May'22 from a loss of USD1.5/bbl in May'20 (during the COVID-19 pandemic). It stood at USD2.1/USD18.6 per bbl in May'21/Apr'22. However, OMCs are estimated to be generating losses of INR8.8/INR12.9 per liter on petrol/diesel at prevailing benchmark prices. Petchem margin rose 14%/10%/5% QoQ in 1QFY23 till date for PE/PP/PVC, backed by a spike in product prices. This will help IOCL clock an improved margin in 1QFY23. Factoring in the aforementioned reasons, we raise our FY23 EBITDA/EPS estimate by 22%/35% due to an upward revision in our GRM assumption for 1QFY23 (keeping FY24 EBITDA/EPS unchanged).

Outlook

IOCL is likely to benefit the most among its peers from an uptick in refining margin, further supported by robust petchem margin in the near term. We value the stock at 1x FY24E P/BV to arrive at our TP of INR164, an upside of 32%. We maintain our Buy rating.

