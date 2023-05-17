Buy IOCL; target of Rs 105: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL

IOCL reported an EBITDA of INR143.5b (up 14% YoY), below our estimate of INR184b, led by weaker-than-expected marketing GM at INR3.3/lit. (v/s our estimate of INR4.5/lit). In the refining segment, throughput came in line with our estimate at 19.1mmt (up 5% YoY). In the marketing segment, domestic sales volumes stood at 21.1mmt (our estimate of 20.5mmt v/s 21.1mmt in 3QFY22). Marketing GM stood at INR3.3/lit in 4QFY23. OMCs are estimated to be generating gross margins of INR9.1/INR11.6 on petrol/diesel in 1QFY24’td. Singapore GRM of USD8.2/bbl in 4QFY23 has now dropped to ~USD3.4/bbl in 1QFY24’td, which could hit refining margins in the coming quarter. Besides, IOCL has the highest leverage to refining segment and is expected to be impacted the most due to decline in GRMs. Petchem volumes declined 13% YoY to 0.68mmt (0.37mmt in 3QFY23); while Petchem margin expanded 5% YoY to USD117/mt (USD319/mt in 3QFY23). Petchem margins have increased 7%/10%/6% for PE/PP/PVC in 1QFY24’td.



Outlook

The stock trades at 7.1x consolidated FY24E EPS and 0.8x FY24E PBV. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at 0.9x FY25E P/BV to arrive at our target price of INR105.

IOCL - 17 -05 - 2023 - moti