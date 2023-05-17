English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IOCL; target of Rs 105: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IOCL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL

    IOCL reported an EBITDA of INR143.5b (up 14% YoY), below our estimate of INR184b, led by weaker-than-expected marketing GM at INR3.3/lit. (v/s our estimate of INR4.5/lit). In the refining segment, throughput came in line with our estimate at 19.1mmt (up 5% YoY). In the marketing segment, domestic sales volumes stood at 21.1mmt (our estimate of 20.5mmt v/s 21.1mmt in 3QFY22). Marketing GM stood at INR3.3/lit in 4QFY23. OMCs are estimated to be generating gross margins of INR9.1/INR11.6 on petrol/diesel in 1QFY24’td. Singapore GRM of USD8.2/bbl in 4QFY23 has now dropped to ~USD3.4/bbl in 1QFY24’td, which could hit refining margins in the coming quarter. Besides, IOCL has the highest leverage to refining segment and is expected to be impacted the most due to decline in GRMs. Petchem volumes declined 13% YoY to 0.68mmt (0.37mmt in 3QFY23); while Petchem margin expanded 5% YoY to USD117/mt (USD319/mt in 3QFY23). Petchem margins have increased 7%/10%/6% for PE/PP/PVC in 1QFY24’td.


    Outlook

    The stock trades at 7.1x consolidated FY24E EPS and 0.8x FY24E PBV. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at 0.9x FY25E P/BV to arrive at our target price of INR105.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IOCL - 17 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IOCL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:24 pm