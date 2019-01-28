Buy InterGlobe Aviation with target Rs 1,250: Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia

On the daily chart, InterGlobe Aviation has given a breakout of its neckline of the Inverse Head & Shoulder pattern with above-average volume which indicates an upside movement in the counter.

Moreover, the stock has been sustaining above its 200-days moving average which shows strength in the counter.

A daily momentum indicator RSI reading is at 58.75 level with a positive crossover which points out for a positive breath in the counter. One could go for buy at Rs 1,161.75 and upwards towards Rs 1,150 with a stop loss of Rs 1110 and a target of Rs 1,240-1,250.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.