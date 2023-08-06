English
    Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 3000: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

    Indigo reported robust Q1 numbers across key metrics, as EBITDA stood at Rs48.5bn — a 14% beat, on account of 2%/1% higher-than-expected ASK/RASK at 32.7bn/Rs5.12, leading to 3% revenue beat. RPAT stood at Rs30.9bn, with core spread at Rs0.91 in Q1 vs. Rs0.2/0.7 in Q4/Q3FY23. Pax rose 12% QoQ, while yields stood strong at Rs5.18. Mgmt. retained its key FY24 guidance, despite ~40 AOGs and new P&W engine issues (<10 impacted initially). Q2 QTD yields are down ~15%, but PLF is better. We believe Indigo is well-placed on its own trajectory, given strong air traffic growth, steady net fleet adds and a competition faced with its own troubles.


    We raise FY24E/25E PAT by 31%/38%, factoring-in the tax-loss benefit (zero ETR) and higher other income. Indigo’s ~1,000 plane order-book positions it well in the long run, to benefit from India’s aviation boom; retain BUY, with revised TP of Rs3,000/sh.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2023 11:28 am

