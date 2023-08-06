Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 3000: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

Indigo reported robust Q1 numbers across key metrics, as EBITDA stood at Rs48.5bn — a 14% beat, on account of 2%/1% higher-than-expected ASK/RASK at 32.7bn/Rs5.12, leading to 3% revenue beat. RPAT stood at Rs30.9bn, with core spread at Rs0.91 in Q1 vs. Rs0.2/0.7 in Q4/Q3FY23. Pax rose 12% QoQ, while yields stood strong at Rs5.18. Mgmt. retained its key FY24 guidance, despite ~40 AOGs and new P&W engine issues (<10 impacted initially). Q2 QTD yields are down ~15%, but PLF is better. We believe Indigo is well-placed on its own trajectory, given strong air traffic growth, steady net fleet adds and a competition faced with its own troubles.



Outlook

We raise FY24E/25E PAT by 31%/38%, factoring-in the tax-loss benefit (zero ETR) and higher other income. Indigo’s ~1,000 plane order-book positions it well in the long run, to benefit from India’s aviation boom; retain BUY, with revised TP of Rs3,000/sh.

