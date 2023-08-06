Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2855: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) reported a record quarter with all time high Revenue/PAT of Rs166.8bn/Rs30.9bn respectively aided by strong load factor of 88.7% (PLe 88.0%) and yield of Rs5.1 (PLe Rs4.9) coupled with 26.6% YoY decline in fuel CASK to Rs1.6 (PLe Rs1.7) amid fall in crude prices. We believe IndiGo is well placed to strongly benefit from 1) capacity deployment (north of mid-teens capacity guidance remains intact for FY24E, despite escalation in engine issues at P&W), 2) network expansion in domestic as well as international markets and 3) superior balance sheet (Rs 157bn of free cash). Despite a record quarter, we cut our EBITDAR estimates by ~7% each for FY24/FY25E as yields are witnessing higher pressure on sequential basis (as compared to past) while ATF prices have increased by ~11% in last 2 months. We expect revenue CAGR of 15% over next 2 years with EBITDAR margin of 25.4%/28.1% in FY24E/FY25E.

Outlook

Retain ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs2,855 (EV/EBITDAR multiple of 7x Dec-24E; no change in target multiple).

InterGlobe Aviation - 03 -08 - 2023 - prabhu