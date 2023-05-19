English
    Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2700: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

    Indigo reported consecutive quarters of profit in Q4FY23 and performed well on unit metrics and pax, while PBT of Rs9.2bn missed our est. by 22%. It was the 3% higher-than-expected ASK at 30.4bn that led to increased absolute expenses and lower RASK (3% miss). Pax volume rose 5% QoQ, despite Q4 being a lean quarter, while yields at Rs4.85 reported a 3% beat. Mgmt. has maintained its key FY24 guidance, with AOGs continuing in the 35-40 range. However, we believe targets would be beaten, given peer issues amid strong air traffic recovery. Mgmt. stated yields and PLFs would likely increase QoQ in Q1FY24.

    Outlook

    We raise our FY24/25E PAT by 40%/16%, factoring in better spreads and vols. We also build in conservative fuel prices, that can surprise positively. Maintain BUY with a revised (up 4%) Mar-25E DCF-based TP of Rs2,700.

