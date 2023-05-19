Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2700: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

Indigo reported consecutive quarters of profit in Q4FY23 and performed well on unit metrics and pax, while PBT of Rs9.2bn missed our est. by 22%. It was the 3% higher-than-expected ASK at 30.4bn that led to increased absolute expenses and lower RASK (3% miss). Pax volume rose 5% QoQ, despite Q4 being a lean quarter, while yields at Rs4.85 reported a 3% beat. Mgmt. has maintained its key FY24 guidance, with AOGs continuing in the 35-40 range. However, we believe targets would be beaten, given peer issues amid strong air traffic recovery. Mgmt. stated yields and PLFs would likely increase QoQ in Q1FY24.

Outlook

We raise our FY24/25E PAT by 40%/16%, factoring in better spreads and vols. We also build in conservative fuel prices, that can surprise positively. Maintain BUY with a revised (up 4%) Mar-25E DCF-based TP of Rs2,700.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

InterGlobe Aviation - 19 -05 - 2023 - emkay