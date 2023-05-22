English
    Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2565: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2565 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 22, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

    We increase our FY24E/25E EBITDAR estimates by 7%/8% amid sustenance in yields, given recent competitive development and stable fuel costs. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) reported strong performance with revenues of Rs142bn (PLe Rs135bn) and an EBITDAR margin of 18.7% (excluding FX gain of Rs2.5bn) aided by lower fuel CASK of Rs1.85. We believe IndiGo is well placed to strongly benefit from 1) demand recovery along with capacity deployment (aiming for a fleet size of 350 in FY24E), 2) network expansion in domestic as well as international markets (30 new destinations already added in 4QFY23) 3) superior balance sheet (Rs 122bn free cash) and 4) possible market share/yield gains that could accrue from grounding of one of the competitors.

    We expect revenue CAGR of 12% over next 2 years backed by fleet addition and sustenance in yields with EBITDAR margin of 25.5%/28.5% in FY24E/FY25E. Retain BUY with a TP of Rs2,565 (EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x EV/EBITDA Dec-24E; no change in target multiple).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

