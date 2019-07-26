App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1769: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Interglobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1769 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Interglobe Aviation


Revenues grew ~45% YoY to Rs 94.2bn, driven by yields improving (13.7% to Rs 4.1) as well as increased volumes (ASKM +30.9%). Yields were driven up by efficiencies (5%), better pricing in a low competition environment (grounding of Jet, 3%) and other factors such as higher proportion of near-term booking and international routes (5%). Industry dynamics will remain favorable as Jet is been grounded while Air India is rationalizing operations. Promoter differences to the forefront: Rakesh Gangwal has raised concerns about the shareholders' agreement that provides additional powers to the Rahul Bhatia group and about various related party transactions with the IGE group cos. He is seeking more due diligence on the RPTs. Indigo is in the midst of an aggressive expansion program. Delays in decision making will impact growth plans. RPKM growth was at 30.2% respectively, with load factor at a healthy 88.8%. EBITDAR increased 2.5x to Rs 25.3bn YoY. The improvement in EBITDAR was driven by a 10.5/13.3% YoY/QoQ increase in RASK and lower unit fuel costs, which declined 11.8/6.9% YoY/QoQ. Co has adopted IND AS 116 for lease accounting. This has created an on balance sheet operating lease liability of Rs 16bn. Supplementary lease rentals continue to be expensed in the P&L.


Outlook


Helped by lower competition in 1QFY20, INDIGO’s yields increased sharply (+13.7/10.8% YoY/QoQ), driving revenue growth of 45/20%. Our estimates rise to bake higher efficiencies, with market share now ~50%. However, friction between promoters will weigh on investor confidence. Valuation multiples will remain constrained, meanwhile. Our revised TP is Rs 1,769 (6x FY21E EV/EBITDAR vs 8x earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:00 pm

