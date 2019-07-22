App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1729: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1729 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on InterGlobe Aviation


Notwithstanding the ongoing promoter feud, IndiGo reported its highest ever quarterly profit on the back resilient execution led by a strong management team. Given the current environment in the industry due to Jet's grounding & delay of Boeing 737 Max's return to service, IndiGo stands to gain the most from the capacity vacuum created in the industry. Given its leadership position in the Indian Aviation industry, strong balance sheet, increased focus on expanding to international destinations & industry leading cost structure, we expect IndiGo to continue outperforming industry growth with ASK & Revenue growing at a CAGR of 27% & 33% over FY19-21. Although we do not expect the feud between promoters to negatively impact IndiGo's operations and execution in the near term, however any adverse regulatory outcome arising from the feud can impact growth rates.


Outlook


We cut down our target adj, EV/EBITDAR multiple from 8.8x to 8x arriving at a revised TP of Rs. 1,729/-. Maintain BUY rating on the stock given strong business fundamentals. Any abnormal increase in crude oil prices & irrational yield environment are a key risk to our call.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #Buy #Interglobe Aviation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

