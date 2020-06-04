Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on InterGlobe Aviation

We remain positive on InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) due to the following reasons: (1) Healthy balance sheet with free cash of Rs89bn in FY20, (2) improving cost advantage over peers led by accelerated retirals of ceo fleet and continued delay in MAX resumption, and (3) possible market share gain in FY22 with added earnings support from benign crude prices. IndiGo has several support levers available for generating liquidity support which will ensure sustainability in a Covid impacted FY21.

Outlook

We value IndiGo at 20x core FY22 earnings (ex-investment income) of Rs18bn and add expected free cash balance of Rs130bn in FY22. Our revised target price stands at Rs1,270 (Rs1,842 earlier). Maintain BUY.







