you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated June 03, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on InterGlobe Aviation


We remain positive on InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) due to the following reasons: (1) Healthy balance sheet with free cash of Rs89bn in FY20, (2) improving cost advantage over peers led by accelerated retirals of ceo fleet and continued delay in MAX resumption, and (3) possible market share gain in FY22 with added earnings support from benign crude prices. IndiGo has several support levers available for generating liquidity support which will ensure sustainability in a Covid impacted FY21.



Outlook


We value IndiGo at 20x core FY22 earnings (ex-investment income) of Rs18bn and add expected free cash balance of Rs130bn in FY22. Our revised target price stands at Rs1,270 (Rs1,842 earlier). Maintain BUY.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:18 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Interglobe Aviation #Recommendations

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 23,000

Coronavirus crisis | India's Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases; Assam’s tally at 1,830

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

