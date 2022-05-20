English
    Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 850: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Intellect Design Arena


    Lower License revenue meant a soft Q4 for Intellect (flattish sales, lower margins). Advanced-market sales in FY22 grew slower than the company average (India was the fastest). Intellect expects the Microsoft partnership to correct this and is adding senior sales people in advanced markets. The deal funnel ($725m, up 27% y/y) suggests a better performance (company aspiration: 20%). The Q4 EBITDA margin was down to 23.7% on strong hiring, rising wages and weaker license sales.



    Outlook


    On operating leverage, we expect margins to trend to 29% by FY24 (FY22: 25%, FY21: 24%). We retain a Buy, with a lower TP of Rs.850 (from Rs.940), 23x FY24e EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
