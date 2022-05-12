Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury. The company is a transition from a product company to a platform company • Intellect generates 55% of revenues from developed markets and rest from emerging markets • Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 25.1% in FY22).
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Intellect at Rs 810 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.