Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury. The company is a transition from a product company to a platform company • Intellect generates 55% of revenues from developed markets and rest from emerging markets • Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 25.1% in FY22).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Intellect at Rs 810 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E.

first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
