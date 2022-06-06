Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 768: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd Q4FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹509.4 Cr, up 28.1% YoY and up 0.2% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at ₹120.6 Cr, up 20.6% YoY and down 9.3% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q4FY22 came at 23.6% as compared to 26.2% in Q3FY22 and 25.1% in Q4FY21. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹95.3 Cr, up 16.0% YoY and down 5.8% QoQ.

Outlook

We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 21.5x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹768.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More