    Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 768: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 768 in its research report dated June 06, 2022.

    June 06, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Intellect Design Arena


    Intellect Design Arena Ltd Q4FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹509.4 Cr, up 28.1% YoY and up 0.2% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at ₹120.6 Cr, up 20.6% YoY and down 9.3% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q4FY22 came at 23.6% as compared to 26.2% in Q3FY22 and 25.1% in Q4FY21. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹95.3 Cr, up 16.0% YoY and down 5.8% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 21.5x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹768.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 05:11 pm
