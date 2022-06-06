Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 768: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Ltd Q4FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹509.4 Cr, up 28.1% YoY and up 0.2% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at ₹120.6 Cr, up 20.6% YoY and down 9.3% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q4FY22 came at 23.6% as compared to 26.2% in Q3FY22 and 25.1% in Q4FY21. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹95.3 Cr, up 16.0% YoY and down 5.8% QoQ.
Outlook
We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 21.5x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹768.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.