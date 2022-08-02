English
    Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena


    Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury. The company is a transition from a product company to a platform company • Intellect generates 55% of revenues from developed markets and rest from emerging markets • Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 25.1% in FY22).



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Intellect at Rs 740 i.e. 23x P/E on FY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:45 pm
