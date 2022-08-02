Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury. The company is a transition from a product company to a platform company • Intellect generates 55% of revenues from developed markets and rest from emerging markets • Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 25.1% in FY22).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Intellect at Rs 740 i.e. 23x P/E on FY24E.

