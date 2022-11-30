Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 524: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd Q2FY23 consolidated revenues came in at ₹527.54 Cr, up 16.68% YoY and down 2.54% QoQ. EBITDA for Q2FY23 stood at ₹83.96 Cr, down 28.23% YoY and down 28.96% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q2FY23 came at 15.92% as compared to 21.61% in Q1FY23 and 26.14% in Q2FY22. PAT for Q2FY23 stood at ₹48.45 Cr, down 41.3% YoY and down 33.8% QoQ.

Outlook

We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 20.6x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹524.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE