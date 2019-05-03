Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 313: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Intellect Design Arena

Revenue stood at USD 56.4mn +7.6% QoQ (vs est. of USD 56.7mn) led by 7.7% QoQ growth in licence revenue. Robust growth in licence (+67% for FY19) reflects strong wins and higher acceptance of intellect’s Digital ready financial products. Order backlog remains healthy at Rs 14.30bn (+3/38% QoQ/YoY), which provides growth visibility. Management has indicated that there is no need of dilution (fund raise) for ~20% growth in FY20E. EBITDA margin expanded 236bps QoQ to 12.7% (vs our est. of 12.2%) led by 385bps QoQ increase in GM to 51.9% offset by 37.2% rise in R&D cost.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Intellect on inline 4QFY19. The order backlog remains impressive (+38% YoY), large deal wins in advanced market is reflecting product acceptance. Our TP is Rs 313, assigning 2.0x EV/rev multiple to FY21E rev.

