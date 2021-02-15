MARKET NEWS

Buy Insecticides India; target of Rs 506: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Insecticides India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 506 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

February 15, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Insecticides India


INST reported yet another quarter with subdued performance. Despite healthy topline growth of 14%, gross margins contracted by sharp 490 bps YoY (regardless of a weak base) due to inventory liquidation of Nuvan (banned from 1st Jan’21). The management is hopeful of business turnaround in the ensuing quarters driven by 1) its pipeline of new launches 2) commencement of new capacities and 3) backward integration projects. We increase our topline estimates by 5% for each FY21-23 but reduce our EBITDA/APAT estimates by 15%/16%, 7%/8%, 1%/1% to factor in weakening margin profile of INST.



Outlook


We roll over to FY23 and maintain BUY rating with target price of Rs 506 (unchanged) based on 9x FY23 EPS of Rs 67.4.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

