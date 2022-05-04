Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 681: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Inox Leisure

INOL reported decent performance with pre IND-AS EBITDA margin of 4.5% (PLe of 7.0%) due to strong recovery in the month of March. ATP and SPH have witnessed significant jump led by blockbuster content while management highlighted that ad-revenue (key margin lever) is expected to reach pre-COVID base within 2 quarters. After being marred by COVID for last 2 years, normalcy has finally set in and we expect the momentum to continue given 1) strong content pipeline (20 titles to be released this Friday including Dr Strange, a Marvel Studio production) 2) easing occupancy restrictions and 3) pick up in vaccination drive. Given improved operating environment, we expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 8.7%/10.5% over 4 years on a pre-COVID base of FY20.



Outlook

Retain BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs681 (arrived from the merger swap ratio of 3:10 with PVR) after assigning EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.5x (no change) to the merged entity.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More