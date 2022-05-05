English
    Buy Inox Leisure: target of Rs 675: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


    Q4FYF22 revenue growth was strong led by a sharp recovery in footfalls, while EBITDA beat estimates; Average ticket prices and spend per head (SPH) grew by 27% and 10% on y-o-y. Though monthly absolute fixed costs would rise to pre-pandemic level going ahead, we believe the fixed costs per screen to remain lower as the company has added 49 screens in last two years. Given a strong movie pipeline, robust footfalls for good content, potential recovery in advertising revenue, and market expansion for dubbed movies, we believe Inox Leisure is well placed to report strong growth in FY2023E.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Inox Leisure with an unchanged PT of Rs. 675, given significant synergies across revenues (from merger with PVR), a healthy recovery in operating metrics and scope for potential margin improvement.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #INOX Leisure #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 5, 2022 11:53 am
