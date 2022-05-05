English
    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 670: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure


    Inox Leisure is the second largest player in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, the company operates 681 screens in 161 cinemas in 72 cities in India with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.53 lakhs seats. It is the only national multiplex, which enjoys a net debt free balance sheet.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the company. We value Inox at Rs 670 i.e. 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA. Higher implied target multiple is owing to overall merger led benefits.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #INOX Leisure #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 02:00 pm
